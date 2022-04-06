TMC leader rushes to hospital ahead of CBI questioning

TMC leader rushes to hospital ahead of CBI questioning

The CBI officers, headed by the agency's joint director Pankaj Srivastava, reached the CBI office to interrogate him

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 06 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 20:24 ist

A fifth time, the Trinamool Congress chief of Birbhum district in West Bengal, Anubrata Mondal, failed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with a cattle smuggling case. Anubrata, instead, was rushed to a government hospital and was admitted after a medical examination.

Considered a political strongman, the Trinamool district chief has yet to appear before the investigating agency, having excused on earlier occasions citing health grounds. His plea for protection from being arrested was earlier turned down by the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI had asked him to appear at its Kolkata office at 11 am. A letter was submitted to the agency on Anubrata’s behalf by his lawyers a few hours after he didn’t turn up and was admitted to the hospital.

The leader has stated to the agency that he had travelled 200 km from his residence yesterday as he wanted to appear before the CBI. His health, however, got worse on Wednesday morning, and he had to instead head to the hospital, where the doctors advised him to get admitted.

On these grounds, Anubrata has asked the agency to excuse him from appearing in the CBI office for not less than four weeks. Subject to approval by the doctors, however, Anubrata has mentioned that the agency can probe him in the hospital. CBI has yet to decide its next course of action.

Anubrata’s lawyers have claimed that the leader is being associated with a case he has no connection with, yet he is ready to cooperate.

The Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said that Anubrata’s matter is on a legal course. To the BJP leaders in the state, however, going to the hospital is an attempt to skip the questioning by the agency. Asim Sarkar, a BJP MLA, sang a song composed with sarcasm to highlight the turn of events.

