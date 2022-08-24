TMC removes Tripura party Prez ahead of Assembly polls

TMC removes Tripura state party President ahead of Assembly polls

Without citing any reason, the party said that Bhowmick has been removed from all responsibilities of the party in Tripura with immediate effect

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 24 2022, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 13:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday removed Subal Bhowmick, the president of its Tripura state unit, months before the state goes for Assembly elections.

Without citing any reason, the party said that Bhowmick has been removed from all responsibilities of the party in Tripura with immediate effect.

"All other members of the State Committee, State Youth Committee, State Mahila Committee, State SC Cell and State ST Cell shall continue in their positions," TMC said in a statement.

It further said Rajib Banerjee, the state in-charge and Sushmita Dev, Rajya Sabha MP will look after the functioning of the party till a new state president is appointed.

Bhowmick, a former MLA and a prominent face in Tripura politics, had joined TMC last year from Congress.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tripura
India News
Trinamool Congress

What's Brewing

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Climate impacts visible everywhere

Climate impacts visible everywhere

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 