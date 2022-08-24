TMC removes Tripura state party President ahead of Assembly polls

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday removed Subal Bhowmick, the president of its Tripura state unit, months before the state goes for Assembly elections.

Without citing any reason, the party said that Bhowmick has been removed from all responsibilities of the party in Tripura with immediate effect.

"All other members of the State Committee, State Youth Committee, State Mahila Committee, State SC Cell and State ST Cell shall continue in their positions," TMC said in a statement.

It further said Rajib Banerjee, the state in-charge and Sushmita Dev, Rajya Sabha MP will look after the functioning of the party till a new state president is appointed.

Bhowmick, a former MLA and a prominent face in Tripura politics, had joined TMC last year from Congress.