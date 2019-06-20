TN declines Kerala's water offer

  • updated: Jun 20 2019, 20:57pm ist
The dried-up Puzhal reservoir on the outskirts in Chennai, on June 20, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Tamilnadu has declined Kerala's offer to supply it with 20 lakh litres of water.

According to a statement from Kerala Chief Minister's office, as per the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, officials contacted the Tamil Nadu chief minister's office and conveyed the offer to supply water. However, the TN CM's office replied that at present, water was not required.

Kerala offered the water in view of reports of acute water scarcity in Chennai, which also hit the agriculture sector. The plan was to supply water through train, said the statement from Kerala CM's office.

