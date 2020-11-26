'Today is Punjab's 26/11': Sukhbir Singh Badal on stopping farmers' Delhi Chalo march

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday slammed the Haryana government for trying to thwart farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, terming the attempt as “Punjab's 26/11”.

“Today is Punjab's 26/11. We are witnessing the end of the right to democratic protest. @Akali_Dal condemns the Haryana govt & Centre for choosing to repress the peaceful farmer movement,” said Badal in a tweet. Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their onward march to Delhi to protest against the Centre's farm laws.

The SAD chief also lashed out at the BJP-led government in Haryana for using water cannons against farmers on the Punjab-Haryana border. “The battle for the rights of Punjab farmers cannot be throttled by using water cannons against them.

Our resolve will only strengthen further,” he said. Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also condemned the Haryana government for preventing farmers’ entry to Haryana, saying it is a “murder of democracy.”

“Murder of democracy on #ConstitutionDay! Farmers' voices stifled, water cannons used on annadata! I appeal to PM @narendramodi ji to direct Hry CM @mlkhattar ji to let our farmers' march on peacefully to convey their issues to Centre in Delhi. I stand in solidarity with them,” tweeted Harsimrat Kaur.

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.