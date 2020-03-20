'Today's dawn will be new dawn for India's daughters'

Today's dawn will be new dawn for India's daughters: Nirbhaya's mother

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 13:17 ist
Nirbhaya rape and murder case victim's mother leaves Supreme Court after the apex court dismissed death row convict Pawan Gupta’s plea seeking stay on execution, in New Delhi, Friday morning. (PTI file photo)

Minutes before the hanging of the four convicts in the brutal gangrape case of her daughter, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday said, "today's dawn will be new dawn for daughters of India."

The four convicts are to be hanged at 5:30 AM.

"We all have waited so long for this day. And, today's dawn will be new dawn as my daughter will get justice. It will also be a new dawn for daughters of India," Asha Devi said. 

