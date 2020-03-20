Today's dawn will be new dawn for India's daughters: Nirbhaya's mother

Minutes before the hanging of the four convicts in the brutal gangrape case of her daughter, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday said, "today's dawn will be new dawn for daughters of India."
The four convicts are to be hanged at 5:30 AM.
"We all have waited so long for this day. And, today's dawn will be new dawn as my daughter will get justice. It will also be a new dawn for daughters of India," Asha Devi said.
Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew
US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves
Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide
An enemy that never sleeps
Will suburban rail move ahead?
Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop
SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'
Dating in the time of coronavirus
No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection
Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy