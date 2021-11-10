Top security officials of 7 countries call on PM Modi

Top security officials of 7 countries call on PM Narendra Modi

NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also joined the security officials in their meeting with the Prime Minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 16:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of seven nations, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Top security officials of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries jointly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after attending a dialogue hosted by India to firm up a collective approach to deal with security challenges following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also joined the security officials in their meeting with the Prime Minister, officials said.

It is learnt that Modi was apprised about the discussions at the 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' by the security officials.

India hosted the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The central Asian countries that attended the dialogue are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In the dialogue, the security czars flagged concerns over the possible rise of terrorist activities from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and called for a collective approach to deal with the challenge.

In his opening remarks at the India-hosted Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, Doval said the recent developments in that country have important implications not only for Afghan people but also for the region.

