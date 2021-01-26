Tractor overturns at Delhi-Noida border, farmers put it back in no time

A tractor with two farmers on it overturned during a stunt at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday morning, as scores of protesters gathered here for a demonstration against the new farm laws.

The tractor was being driven in a circular path at a high speed when it lost balance and overturned, while the two persons on board got minor injuries during the act at the Chilla border in the morning.

The sight of the overturned tractor, bearing a tricolour and a flag of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), was short-lived as several protesters came together to put the vehicle back on its four tyres.

A police official said there was no law and order situation at the site, as security personnel were deployed in large numbers and monitoring intensified in view of Republic Day.

Members of BKU (Bhanu) are staying put at the Chilla border since December 1, demanding the withdrawal of the three new central farm laws and legalisation of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.