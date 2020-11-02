Train services on Delhi-Kota-Mumbai route hit as Gujjars protest for reservation

Train services were hit in the busy Delhi-Kota-Mumbai route as members of the Gujjar community occupied railway tracks in Rajasthan's Bharatpur in their protest to seek reservation in jobs and education.

The protesters blocked tracks between Dumariya and Fateh Singhpura stations in Kota Division of West Central Railways, said an official in the railways. There are reports that in some places, protesters also uprooted railway tracks.

The railways diverted 21 trains including Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express, Amritsar-Bandra, Indore-Nizamuddin and cancelled 2 trains.

"The railways announced diversion of 21 trains on Sunday and cancelled 2 trains. The railways is closely monitoring the situation and working on to protect railway properties," Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav told reporters.

Though the railways suspended the operation of regular trains since March 23 to check prevent spread of Covid-19, it is operating special trains and freight trains.

As a precaution, internet services have been snapped in some areas of Alwar district and neighbouring areas.

The Gujjars have been protesting for reservation intermittently since 2007. They were given 5% reservation in a special category, but it was struck down a number of times as it exceeds the 50% limit set by the Supreme Court.

The railways also continue to suspend operation of trains in Punjab due to farmers protest. The railways officials are in touch with Punjab government and requested them to take steps to protect the railway properties and its staff. Once situation normalises, the railways is ready to operate trains in Punjab also, Yadav said.