Transfer requests: Centre warns staff of action

The Centre has warned assistant section officers under the Central Secretariat Service cadre of disciplinary action in case transfer requests are forwarded from ministers and Members of Parliament.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said it has been receiving numerous inter-cadre transfer requests on personal/medical grounds to attached or outstation officers of various ministries in the grade of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the CSS cadre.

“Many times, these requests of ASOs are being forwarded from honourable minister/Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha)/other designated authority for their favourable consideration,” it said.

The competent authority has taken a serious view in the matter, the order said.

“It is informed that all such acts will invite appropriate action, including disciplinary action, as per extant rules in all such cases,” the DoPT said.

