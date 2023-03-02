Tripura Election Results Live: Preparations completed for counting of votes

  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 04:16 ist
Track live updates of Tripura Assembly Election counting here.
  • 04:13

    Tripura Election Constituency-wise Result Live: BJP, allies look to retain power

  • 04:10

    Preparations completed for counting of votes in Tripura: CEO

    Preparations have been completed for the counting of votes in Tripura on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

    Elections to the 60 Assembly constituencies in the state were held on February 16, with around 89.98 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.

  • 04:05

    Hello, readers! Welcome to our live coverage of Tripura Assembly elections 2023 votes counting.