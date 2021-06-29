Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked over wrong map of India

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has been booked under Section 505 (2) of IPC and Section 74 of IT (Amendment) Act 2008 for showing the wrong map of India on its website, news agency ANI reported. He has been booked on complaint of a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr. The map showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

The misrepresentation of the India map on Monday caused an uproar online with netizens seeking strict action aganist micro-blogging website. Even officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said they are planning to issue notice to the company seeking an explanation.

This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India's map. Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China.