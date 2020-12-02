Twitter labels BJP social media head Amit Malviya's tweet as 'manipulated media'

A tweet by Amit Malviya, BJP's social media head, has been identified and flagged as "manipulated media" by micro-blogging platform Twitter. Malviya had on November 28 posted a "fact-check" image of an elderly farmer during a lathi charge. The image depicted a police person swinging a baton at a farmer.

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

Malviya posted the "manipulated image" in response to a tweet posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The "propaganda vs reality" tweet was posted with a video of the same with the caption, "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time".

Fact-check website Alt News released a longer video of the same incident, which showed policemen raining blows on protesters. Several users, in tweets, said that this is the first time Twitter has labelled "fake news" in India.