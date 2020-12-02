Twitter labels Malviya's tweet as 'manipulated media'

Twitter labels BJP social media head Amit Malviya's tweet as 'manipulated media'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2020, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 15:14 ist
BJP social media chief Amit Malviya. Credit: Twitter Photo/@amitmalviya

A tweet by Amit Malviya, BJP's social media head, has been identified and flagged as "manipulated media" by micro-blogging platform Twitter. Malviya had on November 28 posted a "fact-check" image of an elderly farmer during a lathi charge. The image depicted a police person swinging a baton at a farmer.

Malviya posted the "manipulated image" in response to a tweet posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The "propaganda vs reality" tweet was posted with a video of the same with the caption, "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time".

Fact-check website Alt News released a longer video of the same incident, which showed policemen raining blows on protesters. Several users, in tweets, said that this is the first time Twitter has labelled "fake news" in India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Malviya
BJP
Twitter
Fake News

What's Brewing

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 