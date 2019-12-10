Two LS members demand ban on 'Panipat'

Two Lok Sabha members from Rajasthan on Tuesday demanded a ban on a Bollywood film, claiming it shows King Surajmal in poor light by twisting historical facts.

Hamunan Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party) demanded a ban on "Panipat", saying people in Rajasthan and Haryana are hurt by facts presented in the movie.

He said either the film be banned by the Censor Board (Central Board of Film Certification) or relevant scenes be removed.

Sumedhanand Saraswati (BJP) claimed the film has twisted historical facts which has hurt local sentiments.

The locals of Rajasthan claim it is an incorrect portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal and that it sends out a wrong message.