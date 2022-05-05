Two new judges, including a future CJI, recommended for SC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for elevation of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala to the top court.

Both the names have been approved for the appointment by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising four other senior-most judges.

If the recommendations are accepted by the Union government, the number of judges in the top court would rise to its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

On his appointment, Justice Pardiwla would also become the Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice B V Nagarathna in 2027.

Justice Dhulia:

Justice Dhulia hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

Born on August 10, 1960, Justice Dhulia had his early education in Dehradun and Allahabad. He did his graduation and Law from the University of Allahabad .

A second generation legal professional, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to his home state Uttarakhand in 2000 . He was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2004. He was elevated as the Judge of High Court of Uttarakhand in November 2008 and later became the Chief Justice of the High Court of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh on January 10, 2021.

Justice Pardiwla:

Born on August 12, 1965 in Mumbai, Justice Pardiwala did his schooling in St. Joseph Convent School in his home town Valsad (South Gujarat).

He graduated from the J P Arts College, Valsad. He went on to obtain degree in Law from the K M Mulji Law College, Valsad in 1988.

Justice Pardiwala is fourth generation legal professional in the family of lawyers. His father late Burjor Cawasji Pardiwala practised law for 52 years in the districts of Valsad and Navsari. He had also served as the Speaker of the seventh Legislative Assembly of Guajarat for a brief period.

His grandfather and great grandfather were also lawyers and practiced in the districts of Valsad and Navsari.

Justice Pardiwala started practicing Law in the High Court of Gujarat in the year 1990. He was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Gujarat in the year 1994. He was appointed as the Standing Counsel for the High Court of Gujarat in the year 2002 and held the office till the date of his elevation to the Bench on 17 February 2011.