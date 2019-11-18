Two workers from Bihar die in reactor blast in factory

Two workers from Bihar died and two women were injured in a reactor blast in a chemical company in an industrial area here on Monday afternoon.

The mishap took place at Jeevika life Sciences Private Limited company. The deceased were identified as Abarish and Anwar.

According to police, about 20 persons were working near the reactor when it the blast occurred. The roof of the unit blew into pieces and scattered around. People in the vicinity of 500 meters heard the deafening blast sound. Smoke engulfed the surroundings. Workers ran out of the premises in panic.

State disaster response team and the fire services brought the fire under control after fighting for four hours. Jeedimetla police said they had seized the company following the blast. Reasons for the mishap are being ascertained.

On the other hand, local residents said that they have made several complaints to the Pollution Control Board about the groundwater and air pollution caused by the chemical unit. Our complaints were ignored they said.