Udaipur horror: Killers had plans to murder another businessman

Udaipur: Killers planned to kill another businessman

Police officials said that the accused were part of a conspiracy to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur on March 30

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Jun 30 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 13:15 ist

The two accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case had plans to kill another businessman in Udaipur, sources have revealed, adding that they have links with the proscribed terror outfit IS.

The businessman was saved because he was out of town.

The father of the businessman told the media that his son had posted content supporting Nupur Sharma on June 7. A complaint was filed against him and he was arrested, but released within a day. Since June 9, different people started coming to his shop. Sensing trouble, the businessman stopped visiting his shop and left the city for the time being.

Police officials said that the accused were part of a conspiracy to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur on March 30.

Meanwhile, NIA sources said that both arrested accused may be taken to Delhi for interrogation and their mobile and electronic devices will be sent for forensic examination.

The NIA team is seeking help from cyber and forensic teams to get details related to social media, including posts and chats, of both the accused. In fact, their links with Dawat-e-Islam are also being probed as they were allegedly connected with Al sufa, a remote sleeper organisation of IS, through Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami Mohammad Riaz.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken five more suspects into custody. Sources said that more arrests will be made in this case.

Udaipur
Rajasthan
Crime
India News
murder

