Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'People didn’t reject Ajit dada but accepted PM Modi': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Pune, Fadnavis thanked citizens in Pune for the 'landslide' victory in the Pune and PCMC civic polls.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiDevendra FadnavisAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us