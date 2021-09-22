UK revises travel advisory; Covishield gets clearance

UK revises travel advisory; Covishield gets clearance

DHNS
DHNS,
  Sep 22 2021, 13:14 ist
  updated: Sep 22 2021, 13:44 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

In its revised travel advisory, the UK government has identified Covishield as an approved vaccine.

The development comes after India on Tuesday warned of 'reciprocal measures' if the UK does not address its concerns over the new travel rules relating to Covid-19 vaccine certification with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla describing these norms as "discriminatory".

More to follow...

