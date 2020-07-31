Union minister congratulates Hamirpur officials for efforts on TB eradication

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur congratulated Hamirpur health officials for getting the second place in the country in tuberculosis eradication.

Thakur congratulated the district officials for the achievement during a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee held through video conferencing.

The schemes and works being run through various departments were also reviewed in the meeting.

The union minister said the Covid-19 pandemic has brought a big challenge but officials should make constant efforts for the treatment of the patients suffering from other diseases.

Anurag Thakur instructed the Health Department to work on setting targets in the treatment of various diseases so that time-bound results can be achieved.

It was informed in the meeting that as many as 53,232 cards have been issued under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the district and so far 2,038 beneficiaries have availed the scheme.

A compensation amount of about Rs 81 lakh has been assessed under the scheme.

Similarly, 51,238 cards have been issued in the district under the Himcare scheme and 9,428 have benefited from it. A compensation amount of about Rs 3.53 crore is being spent on them, officials said.

Anurag Thakur said a special action plan has been prepared for groundwater conservation and flood control in the district. Under this, 749 works were completed in 2019-20 at a cost of about Rs 4 crore.