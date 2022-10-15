Unseasonal rains have damaged crops: Agriculture Minister

Unseasonal rains have damaged crops: Agri minister

The minimum support price (MSP) of rabi crops will be announced very soon, he added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 14:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said unseasonal rains have damaged crops and the government is waiting for inputs from states to assess the extent of damage.

"Definitely, crops have been damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The survey is underway and we are waiting for reports from the states to assess the extent of damage," Tomar told reporters.

Farmers are dependent on monsoon, which is unpredictable, he said, adding that despite all measures in place, cultivators are at the mercy of nature.

Also Read — The monsoon is becoming more extreme

The state governments have State Disaster Relief Funds which they can use for providing compensation to farmers. More funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund will be released after the due process of assessing the extent of damage, he said.

The minimum support price (MSP) of rabi crops will be announced very soon, he added.

Sowing of rabi crops, especially oilseeds and pulses, has begun across the country and about 7.34 lakh hectares have been covered so far, according to agriculture ministry data released on Friday.

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop but its sowing data has not yet been reported from states. 

Agriculture
rains
Rainfall
monsoon
India News
minimum support price

