UP govt should wake up to situation in Agra: Akhilesh Yadav

UP govt should wake up to situation in Agra: Akhilesh

  • Apr 27 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 14:07 ist
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked the UP government to "wake up" to the situation in Agra that has been grappling with a spike in cases of coronavirus and cited a letter written by the city mayor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "save Agra"

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain had written a hard-hitting letter to Adityanath on April 21, requesting him to take measures to improve healthcare facilities in the city to deal with coronavirus.

"According to Mayor, the much touted Agra model of chief minister has failed and will make Agra, Wuhan (China). No testing, no medicines and private hospitals for other diseases, no life saving kits and now mismanagement of quarantine centres is proving deadly. Wake up government," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

A total of 372 cases of coronavirus were reported in Agra till Sunday.While ten people have died, 49 were treated and discharged. The number of active cases is 313.

In his letter, Jain had said, "I am writing this letter with a very sad mind that my Agra is going through a phase of excessive problems. The need is to take bold decision to save Agra, where the situation has become very serious. Hence, with folded hands, I am praying you to please save my Agra, please save it."

The letter written by the Agra Mayor was also tweeted by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday.

The Congress leader had also said that transparency and testing were important to contain coronavirus.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Agra
Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh

