Uphaar Cinema fire case: Delhi High Court rejects Ansal brothers' plea against 7-year jail term

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of Ansal brothers for suspension of their 7-year jail term in Uphaar Cinema fire case.

The Ansals had filed petitions before the high court for suspension of their seven-year jail terms in the evidence tampering case after a sessions court here, in December, rejected their plea to suspend the conviction by a magisterial court and refused to release them on bail.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case, which had claimed 59 lives.

In the main case, the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The apex court however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The magisterial court in the tampering case also awarded a 7-year jail term each to Sharma, Batra, and Singh and a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on them. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and when it was unearthed, a departmental enquiry was initiated against Sharma and he was suspended.

Later an enquiry was conducted and he was terminated from services on June 25, 2004.

The prosecution said that after the termination, the Ansal brothers helped Sharma get employment on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

(With inputs from agency)

