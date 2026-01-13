Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge taunts D K Shivakumar over neglect of Kalyana Karnataka

Kharge added: 'We don’t want to become like London or Singapore or America. All we want is at least 75% of the development your constituency or Mysuru has seen. That’s enough for us.'
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 00:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 00:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us