US acting ambassador meets RSS Chief Bhagwat

US acting ambassador meets RSS Chief Bhagwat

On Tuesday, Keshap met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2021, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 14:56 ist
Good discussion with Shri Mohan Bhagwat about how India's tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation, Keshap tweeted. Credit: Twitter/@USAmbIndia

US acting ambassador Atul Keshap met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Keshap said he held a "good discussion" with Bhagwat on how "India's tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation."

"Good discussion with @RSSorg Shri Mohan Bhagwat about how India's tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation," Keshap tweeted.

On Tuesday, Keshap met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Pleasure to meet with @priyankagandhi and reflect on the long history of #USIndia friendship and cooperation," he tweeted after the meeting.

Keshap, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy, held a series of farewell meetings in the last few days as his tenure comes to an end.

"The #USIndia relationship has never been better. Working together, our two great democracies will continue to advance human happiness around the world for years to come. Thank you for your friendship!," he said.

The Biden administration has already announced nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next US Ambassador to India.

However, Garcetti's nomination is yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate.

Garcetti was co-chair of Biden's presidential campaign. He has been Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mohan Bhagwat
RSS
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

 