US Embassy launches education app for students

The United States Embassy and United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) has launched a mobile application to provide Indian students current, comprehensive, and accurate information on opportunities in the field of education in the foreign nation.

The application, available on both Android and iOS platforms that are free for download, will serve as the first point of information for students, parents, school counsellors, and others who want to know about US higher education but don’t know where to begin.

The app was launched on Wednesday as US consulates in the country marked the fifth annual Student Visa Day that celebrates higher education ties between the United States and India.

Consulate General, Chennai welcomed nearly 1,000 students for visa interviews and afterwards select South Indian students and their parents joined a celebration at the American Center in Chennai, where Consul General Robert Burgess presented them with student visas.

“I congratulate the students and parents who have taken this life-changing step to pursue higher education in the United States. I warmly welcome you to the campuses of our 4,700 accredited academic institutions, whose communities are enriched by diverse student bodies and many and varied educational programs offer academic rigor, fulfilling experiences, and lifelong friendships,” Consul General Burgess said at the event.

Indian students studying in the United States represent the second-largest foreign nationality studying in the United States making it 17.9 per cent of all international students.