US-India CEO Forum officially launched

During the meeting, Raimondo and Goyal shared their priorities for the bilateral relationship with the members

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Nov 10 2022, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 10:33 ist
Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal co-chairing the India-US CEO forum along with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Credit: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have officially launched the US-India CEO Forum.

They were joined by Forum’s Private Sector Co-Chairs James Taiclet (Chairman, President, and CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation) and Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Chairman, Tata Sons), as well as other members of the US and Indian CEO sections, the US Department of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Raimondo and Goyal shared their priorities for the bilateral relationship with the members.

The leads for each of the Forum’s seven working groups shared their strategic outlook for their term of service, the statement said.

Raimondo and Goyal also announced their intent to hold an in-person meeting in early 2023, it said. 

