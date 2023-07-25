US Special Envoy on Climate Change Kerry to travel to New Delhi and Chennai

US President's Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to New Delhi and Chennai from July 25 to 29, an official statement said on Monday.
The purpose of the presidential envoy's visit is to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, including mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains, the State Department said.
In New Delhi, Kerry will meet senior government officials.
In Chennai, he will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting, the statement said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023
Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion
Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
ICC launches first-ever umpire education course
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning