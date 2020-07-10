Uttar Pradesh: Vikas Dubey’s encounter raises doubts

Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, who, with his goons, had shot dead eight policemen, during an encounter last week, was killed in what the police claim was an encounter on Friday morning. However, the nature of events have raised suspicions, even as a PIL was filed, just hours before his killing, in the SC fearing the bloody turn of events.

Several people, including politicians, journalists and activists have raised doubts over the nature of Dubey’s death on social media, including eminent lawyer Prashant Bhushan and retired DGP N C Asthana who came to the fore, calling it a fake encounter:



This is the most blatant case of extra judicial killing. Dubey was a gangster terrorist who may have deserved to die. But UP police have killed him to shut his mouth. If the SC does not take Suo Moto cognizance of this obvious crime, it means there is no rule of law left in India https://t.co/bPRfKEEyCr — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 10, 2020

OUTRAGEOUS STORY of Vikas Dubey encounter. The vehicle is seen lying "conveniently" on its side, all doors closed. Note the road condition. No reason to overturn "so softly"! Open fields all around! Even a fool with a paunch wud not consider running away in open. pic.twitter.com/8NGT2zx6lT — Dr. N. C. Asthana, IPS (Retd) (1986-2019) (@NcAsthana) July 10, 2020

Firstly, the car in which Vikas Dubey was allegedly travelling and the one that overturned seem different. The images in the tweets show different cars. Multiple media reports have also said he was switched to a different vehicle, which again, begs the question why?

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team along with history sheeter #VikasDubey who was arrested in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) yesterday, reaches Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/4DtjEQ6fcC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

#WATCH One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force that was bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned today morning. Following the accident, Dubey was killed in police encounter when he tried to flee. pic.twitter.com/AaZnDvmHHk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Secondly, if the police claim that Dubey tried to snatch weapons of the injured policemen, the question arises how he managed to do that amidst an accident. Questions have also been raised on why the notorious gangster, accused on 60 counts of murder, wasn't handcuffed. While the apex court has from time to time issued a slew of directives on the procedure to be followed while handcuffing an undertrial, maintaining that the insurance against escape does not compulsorily require handcuffing. However, the SC also said “lt will be unreasonable so to do unless the State is able to make out that no other practical way of forbidding escape is available."

Police stated this before gangster Vikas Dubey was declared dead by the hospital authorities. https://t.co/0F7eLznsEL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Lastly, the media was stopped from following the convoy a few kilometres before the accident. The vehicle overturned in broad daylight in isolation, fueling further doubts about the nature of the encounter. Multiple media reports were rife with speculation on the nature of stoppage of these vehicles, which these claim is not a permanent checkpost.

#WATCH Media persons, who were following the convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey, were stopped by police in Sachendi area of Kanpur before the encounter around 6.30 am in which the criminal was killed. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/K1B56NGV5p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Suspicions have also been raised about Dubey's arrest on Thursday. Prominent politicians have said the arrest may actually have been a surrender. Sources also told DH, Dubey surrendered out of fear that he may be gunned down by the police, just like his aides, Bahua Dubey, Prashant Mishra and Amar Dubey.

The fact that he kept shouting ''main hoon Vikas Dubey Kanpur wala' (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur) while being taken into custody, only buttressed the contention that he wanted to identify himself before everyone, especially the local media.

According to the UP additional director general of police (ADG) Prashant Kumar, the gangster was 'nabbed' after he came out of the famous 'Mahakal Temple' (Lord Shiva temple) in Ujjain around eight in the morning on Thursday.

