Uttarkashi bus accident: Death toll rises to 26, rescue operations conclude

The death toll in the Uttarkashi bus accident rose to 26 with the recovery of one more body after which the search and rescue operation was concluded, officials said on Monday.

A bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge near Rikhavu khadd en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on board.

Four injured people are under treatment while the death toll has risen to 26 with the recovery of one more body late in the night, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

Pulling out the bodies and looking for survivors in the night was a challenge for the police and State Disaster Response Force personnel, officials in Uttarkashi said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami will shortly visit the accident site.