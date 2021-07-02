Vaccines almost eliminate chances of Covid deaths: Study

Two doses of Covid-19 vaccine reduced the occurrence of death by 98% among the Punjab Police staff, NITI Ayog member Vinod Paul said, quoting a study carried out by PGI, Chandigarh and Punjab government.

The incidence of death reduces by 92% among those who have received a single shot, Paul said, underscoring the importance of vaccination.

Addressing a press conference here, Paul said the study found that 15 persons of the 4,868 personnel of the Punjab Police who had not received any vaccine, had died due to Covid-19.

Nine policemen, among the 35,856 who had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines, had died because of the infectious disease, while the number of deaths trickled down to two among the 42,720 police personnel who had received both the doses of the vaccine.

“This is a high-risk group. They are at the forefront in the war against Covid-19. The study shows that deaths in the group that has not received any vaccine was three per thousand, among those having received one dose of vaccine it was 0.25 per thousand,” Paul said.

He said the possibility of death due to Covid-19 was almost eliminated in the group that had taken both the doses of vaccines as it reported only two deaths which comes to 0.05 per thousand.

“This study shows that in real life, vaccines reduce the possibility of serious disease and death due to Covid-19 is almost eliminated,” Paul said.

However, the study did not cover the number of persons infected by Covid-19 post-vaccination.