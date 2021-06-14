Vaccines don't prevent Covid but help in keeping symptoms mild: Sangita Reddy

Vaccines don't prevent coronavirus infections but will help in keeping the symptoms mild, Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy said on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Reddy also said she was going home today after being hospitalised for coronavirus.

"After 500 days of dodging Covid-19, I tested positive on June 10. My initial reaction was of shock & dismay - Why me? I was careful & vaccinated. Hospitalised with high fever I took the cocktail Regeneron therapy within the early window period & it has made a dramatic difference," she said.

The imp point 2 remember- vaccine dont prevent #COVID BUT help keep symptoms Mild.Timely diagnosis & treatment r key 2 quick recovery

As I go home 2day & continue #self

isolation under Med sup via #telemedicine My heartfelt gratitude 2 R #Nursing, Doc & #scientific com 🙏 (2/2) — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) June 14, 2021

Highlighting the role of vaccines and timely diagnosis and treatment, she said, "The important point to remember - vaccine won't prevent Covid but will help keep symptoms mild. Timely diagnosis & treatment are key to a quick recovery."

"As I go home today and continue self-isolation... My heartfelt gratitude to nursing staff, doctors...," she noted.

Reddy has been emphasising that the government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the Covid vaccines in the country by enhancing domestic production as well as increasing procurement from abroad.

In a tweet on May 17, Reddy said, "The challenge of India's vaccination strategy is not admin as much as supply. I urge our govt to move quickly on ramping up domestic production... seek international aid in the form of vaccine & establish a district network of all public and private hospitals to accelerate the pace of inoculation."

