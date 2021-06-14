'Vaccine won't prevent Covid; will keep symptoms mild'

Vaccines don't prevent Covid but help in keeping symptoms mild: Sangita Reddy

Reddy has been emphasising that the government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the Covid vaccines in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2021, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 17:27 ist
Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy. Credit: Twitter Photo/@drsangitareddy

Vaccines don't prevent coronavirus infections but will help in keeping the symptoms mild, Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy said on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Reddy also said she was going home today after being hospitalised for coronavirus.

"After 500 days of dodging Covid-19, I tested positive on June 10. My initial reaction was of shock & dismay - Why me? I was careful & vaccinated. Hospitalised with high fever I took the cocktail Regeneron therapy within the early window period & it has made a dramatic difference," she said.

Highlighting the role of vaccines and timely diagnosis and treatment, she said, "The important point to remember - vaccine won't prevent Covid but will help keep symptoms mild. Timely diagnosis & treatment are key to a quick recovery."

"As I go home today and continue self-isolation... My heartfelt gratitude to nursing staff, doctors...," she noted.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Reddy has been emphasising that the government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the Covid vaccines in the country by enhancing domestic production as well as increasing procurement from abroad.

In a tweet on May 17, Reddy said, "The challenge of India's vaccination strategy is not admin as much as supply. I urge our govt to move quickly on ramping up domestic production... seek international aid in the form of vaccine & establish a district network of all public and private hospitals to accelerate the pace of inoculation." 

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Apollo Hospitals
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 