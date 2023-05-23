Varanasi court to hear all Gyanvapi Mosque cases collectively

A Varanasi district court has ordered the clubbing of all eight cases related to the Gyanvapi Mosque, reported ANI.
Gyanvapi mosque matter | Varanasi District Court orders clubbing of all cases, all eight cases to be heard collectively. Now, all the cases related to the Gyanvapi matter will be heard together in the same court. pic.twitter.com/Genx2czByJ
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2023
Now, all the cases related to the Gyanvapi Mosque will be heard together in the same court.
More to follow...
