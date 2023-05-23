UP court to hear all Gyanvapi Mosque cases collectively

Varanasi court to hear all Gyanvapi Mosque cases collectively

Now, all the cases related to the Gyanvapi Mosque will be heard together in the same court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 12:49 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A Varanasi district court has ordered the clubbing of all eight cases related to the Gyanvapi Mosque, reported ANI.

Now, all the cases related to the Gyanvapi Mosque will be heard together in the same court.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gyanvapi Mosque
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

Paris Olympics ticket prices mar image of Games for all

Paris Olympics ticket prices mar image of Games for all

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

 