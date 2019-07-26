VHP, Bajrang Dal file complaint against Owaisi

VHP and Bajrang Dal members filed a police complaint against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday, alleging he made comments that were "dangerous" to peace in society and could instigate one community against the other.

Owaisi, who was arrested and released on bail for making a hate speech at a public meeting in Adilabad district in December 2012, has denied he made such statements.

On Tuesday at a public meeting in Karimnagar in Telangana, the Chandrayangutta legislator said the RSS has not yet recovered from the "15-minute blow" he had delivered in his 2012 speech.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members alleged in their police complaint that Owaisi tried to provoke a community by recalling the "objectionable" comments he made in 2012. They said his comments were "dangerous" to peace and tranquillity in society.

Denying he made any offensive remarks, the brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that some people were twisting his statements by adding words for political gains.

"My speech does not constitute any offence. I have not contravened any provision of law," he added in a statement.

Sultan Bazar police station inspector Subbarami Reddy said they would seek legal opinion on the complaint before proceeding further.