VHP wants Centre to send Rohingyas out of India

Kumar claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in December 2020, had declared in Parliament that Rohingyas would never be accepted in India

Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Aug 17 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 22:55 ist
A woman works inside the Rohinya refugee settlement area in Kalindi Kunj, New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Central working president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Alok Kumar expressed shock at Union urban development minister Hardeep Puri terming Rohingyas as “refugees” and at the ministry’s alleged decision to allot them economically weaker section (EWS) flats in Delhi’s Bakkarwala area.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry, however, clarified it had not issued any directions for providing economically weaker section flats to Rohingyas. The ministry also pointed out that the matter had already been taken up with the country concerned for Rohingyas’ deportation.

Kumar claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in December 2020, had declared in Parliament that Rohingyas would never be accepted in India.

According to Kumar, the Centre had consistently maintained that the Rohingyas were infiltrators, and not refugees. Given the fact that Hindu refugees from Pakistan continue to live in abysmal subhuman conditions in Majnu-ka-Tila in Delhi, the idea of Rohingyas being offered housing appears deplorable, he said.

The VHP leader stated that instead of providing housing, the Centre should arrange to send them back, and out of India.

 

