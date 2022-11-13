Vice President Dhankhar returns to India after 'successful and productive' visit to Cambodia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar returned to India on Sunday night after concluding a 'successful and productive' visit to Cambodia where he addressed the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

The Vice President, who travelled to the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on Friday on his maiden three day-visit abroad after assuming office, also held bilateral talks with several leaders from different countries.

During his visit, Dhankhar held separate meetings with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Hun Sen and the President of the Senate.

Also Read — Vice President Dhankhar addresses East Asia Summit in Cambodia

"In all meetings, the Cambodian Leadership appreciated India's support for the country including in their times of difficulty," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The vice president also interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and prime ministers of New Zealand and Japan.

The highlights of his three-day trip included "elevated India-ASEAN ties, reaffirmed ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific, and deeper bilateral connect with Cambodia and others," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Vice President also attended the 17th East Asia Summit on Sunday during which he highlighted the importance of the EAS as the premier leaders led forum in the region and emphasised on its further strengthening to make it more adaptive, resilient and dynamic.

During the visit, three MoUs and one Financing arrangement were exchanged related to cooperation in the areas of Culture, Biodiversity and Health.

Dhankhar on Saturday announced the additional contribution of USD 5 million to ASEAN-India science and technology fund to enhance cooperation in sectors of public health, renewable energy and smart agriculture.

Hours before his departure from Cambodia on Sunday, the vice president said that he felt it like home in Cambodia, asserting that "We are in our extended family".

On Sunday, Dhankhar visited Ta Prohm Temple and Angkor Wat Temple on the last leg of his visit. He also inaugurated the completed conservation work of 'Hall of Dancers' in Ta Prohm Temple.