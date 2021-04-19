Vindicated, says Opposition as Modi approves Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years

Opposition leaders on Monday claimed vindication after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years as India grappled with the second wave of the coronavirus infections.

“It is a welcome move that government has woken up to Congress and Sri Rahul Gandhi’s call of ‘Vaccination For All’. Hope Prime Minister considers the other suggestions given by Dr. Manmohan Singh & other experts as well,” Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Read: All above 18 years will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine from May 1

“A visionary leader humbly requested few days back to the campaigner Prime Minister. I think Modi sahib accepted six suggestions. But won’t give credit. Will the 7th request be accepted? Let’s pray with folded hands,” Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore said referring to the suggestions made by Rahul Gandhi in a letter to Modi.

“I’m glad and grateful that the Government of India has accepted what Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji and many other CMs, MPs and States had requested the government to consider – lowering the age and covering the younger population in the vaccination drive,” Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said.

Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi had written a letter to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan making vaccine available to all above 18 years.

NCP said party Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule had made the demand for making vaccines available to all above 18 years of age in the Lok Sabha.

The NCP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for accepting the demand.