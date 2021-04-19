This is how Oppn reacts to Centre's new vaccine norm

Vindicated, says Opposition as Modi approves Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years

By opening up the jab for people above 18 years, the Centre has met their demands

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delh,
  • Apr 19 2021, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 23:49 ist
Narendra Modi file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition leaders on Monday claimed vindication after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years as India grappled with the second wave of the coronavirus infections.

“It is a welcome move that government has woken up to Congress and Sri Rahul Gandhi’s call of ‘Vaccination For All’. Hope Prime Minister considers the other suggestions given by Dr. Manmohan Singh & other experts as well,” Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Read: All above 18 years will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine from May 1

“A visionary leader humbly requested few days back to the campaigner Prime Minister. I think Modi sahib accepted six suggestions. But won’t give credit. Will the 7th request be accepted? Let’s pray with folded hands,” Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore said referring to the suggestions made by Rahul Gandhi in a letter to Modi.

“I’m glad and grateful that the Government of India has accepted what Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji and many other CMs, MPs and States had requested the government to consider – lowering the age and covering the younger population in the vaccination drive,” Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said.

Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi had written a letter to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan making vaccine available to all above 18 years.

NCP said party Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule had made the demand for making vaccines available to all above 18 years of age in the Lok Sabha.

The NCP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for accepting the demand.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi
Congress
NCP
Shiv Sena

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 