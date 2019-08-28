Violence in J&K instigated and supported by Pak: Rahul

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted saying, "There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world."

Pakistan Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari, on Tuesday, had written a letter to the United Nations about the human rights violations in the Jammu and Kashmir region, as "a charge which has been rejected several times by India".

In the letter she said, "Acts of violence have been acknowledged by mainstream politicians, such as the leader of the Congress party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi who has noted "people dying" in Jammu and Kashmir, in light of events "going very wrong there."

As a reply to this letter he was quoted in, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it."

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, US President Donald Trump had once again offered to "mediate" between India and Pakistan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their meet. PM Modi, however, said that both the nations need to deal with the issue bilaterally and that Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal issue.