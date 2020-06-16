Violent face-off in Ladakh result of China's attempt to unilaterally change status quo in region: MEA

China trying to unilaterally change status quo: MEA

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2020, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 21:08 ist
India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived at earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

An Indian Army colonel and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night, the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years.

"We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue," Srivastava said.

"At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

