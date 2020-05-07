Vizag gas leak live updates: Villagers protest outside LG Polymers; company assures locals of safety

11 people have been killed and several hundred hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant, LG Polymers, on the east coast of India took place on Thursday. The plant operated by LG Polymers is located in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The city and the surrounding area are home to around 50 lakh people. Stay tuned for live updates.
Following protests, LG Polymers issues statement assuring all possible support to the locals and safety security settings to prevent such recurrence.
Venkatapuram villagers protest at LG Polymers gate as three of the gas leak victim dead bodies were returned after post mortem. They are demanding the shifting of the hazardous unit away from their habitations.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister & Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking constitution of a scientific experts' committee to inquire Vizag Gas Leak.
The National Crisis Management Committee headed by Rajiv Gauba review incident and actions taken
Consultations between national and international experts on chemical safety and industrial processes and officials on site would be carried out through video conferencing, and a team of such experts would also be flown in as per requirements.
Similar consultations between medical experts would also be arranged on the medical protocol to be followed.
Requirement of assistance by way of dispatch of inhibitor chemicals was also to be ensured.
Government of Andhra Pradesh has sanctioned Rs 30 crores towards ex-gratia
'Over 60% of styrene vapour leak polymerised'
Over 60 per cent of the styrene vapour that leaked from a tank in LG Polymers near Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, has polymerized so far and all chemical tanks in the plant are safe, District Collector V Vinay Chand said on Friday. In a report submitted to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a video conference, the Collector said it might take 18-24 hours for the remaining vapour to polymerise and turn safe.
Industry minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy conducts review meeting
National Green Tribunal (NGT) directs LG Polymers, India to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs. 50 crore taking note of damages caused due to the Vizag Gas leakage incident
The National Green Tribunal slapped an interim penalty of Rs 50 crore on LG Polymers India and sought response from the Centre and others on Friday in the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, saying "there appears to be a failure to comply with the said Rules and other statutory provisions".
High-Power Committee appointed to probe into the causes: Govt
Reports of another leak clarified: MHA
Evacuation from affected villages complete, says Minister
PM Modi takes stock of the Vizag situation
NDRF extends support
Minister of Industries, Commerce says medical bills to be covered
Vizag chemical plant gas leak incident needs to be fully investigated: UN chief
The gas leak from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, that killed at least 11 people and impacted about 1,000, needs to be fully investigated by local authorities, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.
"We obviously send our condolences to the victims and hope for quick recovery to those who have been impacted. And I think these kinds of incidents need to be fully investigated by the local authorities,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing.
PTBC (Para-tertiary butyl catechol) reaches Visakhapatnam from Gujarat, on an Air India special cargo flight, to neutral the gas leak
10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are present at the spot
Gas fumes leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage today
Vizag chemical plant licence may get revoked if it is found flouting environmental norms: Official
The licence of the Vishakhapatnam chemical plant may get revoked if it is found flouting environmental norms, an environment ministry official said on Thursday on the gas leak incident that claimed 11 lives and impacted about 1000 people.
Vizag gas leak took place as plastic factory was being prepared for resumption of work: NDRF
The gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam took place as a plastic factory, that was closed during lockdown, was being prepared for resumption of operations, the NDRF chief said on Thursday.
Vizag gas leak 'disturbing', closely monitoring situation: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam as "disturbing" and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation.
Vizag Gas Leak: Styrene polymer harmful but not universally fatal, says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria
Vizag gas leak: How it happened
A poisonous gas leak from the LG Polymers unit on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam has killed at least seven people while scores of affected locals are rushed to hospitals where they are undergoing treatment. Some of them are reportedly in critical condition.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Dy CM Sachin Pilot express grief over Vizag gas leak tragedy
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday expressed grief over the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy early on the day that killed at least 11 persons and affected over 1,000 people, leaving them gasping for breath.
Vishakapatnam Gas Leakage Evacuation Operation
• 3.25 AM: Arun Kumar (Citizen) called Dial 100 and informed about Gas Leakage to VSKP City Police Control Room. Immediately, Control Room staff alerted Gopalapatanam Station Staff.
• 3:26 AM: SI Satyanarayana with four PCs (PC 4002, 4016, 4017, 4018) left for R.R. Venkatapuram Village by the Rakshak Vehicle.
• 3.35 AM: SI Satyanaraya along with his staff reached to R.R. Venkatapuram and realized the criticality of the situation andrelayed the information to Marripalem Fire Station and also to Ambulance.
• Meanwhile CI of Kancharapalem (Night In-charge), RI Bhagavan, Ganesh SI (Gajuwaka P.S) rushed to the scene.
• 3:40 AM: Police started the evacuation process shifting affected people to safe zone. Proactively the entire 4,500 families living in the vicinity were evacuated. Police barged into houses and woke up sleeping families and shifted them.
• City Control alerted all Rakshaks and Highway Patrolling Vehicles. Meanwhile, 2 QRT teams were deployed.
• 3:45 AM: Fire Dept. staff reached the scene and augmented efforts of Police with fire fighting vehicle and alerted the people of the village.
• 12 Rakshaks, 6 108 vehicles, 4 Highway Patrolling Vehicles reached the spot between 3.45 AM to 4.00 AM and evacuated the families from R.R venkatapuram, R.venkatadri Nagar, SC/BC Colony (4500 Families)
• 4:30 AM: CP Vizag and DCP Zone 2 personally participated in the evacuation operation and went from house to house to ensure that citizens are moved to safety. DCP Zone 2 due to inhalation of the gas suffered symptoms of poisoning.
• In this entire operation, RI T. Bhagwan, CI Ramanniah , SI Satyanarayana and PC Nagaraju have been hospitalized. 20 police personnel are suffering with mild symptoms.
• After 7.00 AM, NDRF & SDRF teams reached the location and participated in rescue operations.
NGT to take up Vizag gas leak case on Friday
The National Green Tribunal on Thursday took cognisance on its own about the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours.
Vizag Gas Leak: Foul toxic vapours from LG Chem chases locals to farther places
Residents of Gopalapatnam area, a densely populated Visakhapatnam suburb 3 kms from where LG Chem unit is located, woke up on Thursday to a nasty smell of chemical substances and severe burning in their eyes, nostrils, and throats.
New chemical accident rules soon to prevent Vizag-like accidents
With several industrial accidents in recent past highlighting gaps, the government is in the last leg of finalising the amendment to chemical accident rules to minimise disasters such as the one that happened at Visakhapatnam polymer factory on Thursday, killing at least 11 and hospitalising hundreds.
Vizag Gas Leak: From 'Hindustan Polymers' to LG Chem - three ownerships in six decades
Polystyrene, the material produced at LG Chem, Visakhapatnam is used everywhere – in home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, televisions, computers, car parts and also medical applications.
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli express anguish over Vizag tragedy
Famous personalities from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and India captain Virat Kohli to those from the film world expressed their anguish over the gas leak incident here that killed 11 people and left hundreds ill on Thursday, through their respective twitter accounts. "Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking.
MHA issues advisory on Visakhapatnam gas leak
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday gave a detailed account about the chemical which was leaked at a factory in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, claiming 11 lives so far.
Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past
The gas leak from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in which at least 11 people were killed and 1,000 affected on Thursday is one in a long list of industrial accidents resulting from poisonous gases seeping into the air.
Israel expresses 'deepest sympathies' to families of victims of Vizag gas leak
Israel on Thursday expressed its "deepest sympathies" to the families of the victims of the gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the early recovery of those affected.
Vizag Gas Leak: Styrene polymer harmful but not universally fatal, says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria
Vizag gas leak: Company would be asked to explain, says AP Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy on Thursday said the state government is airlifting 500 tons of inhibitors, as a foolproof safety measure, to neutralize the chemical substances in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident and that the company would be asked to explain what went wrong. The leak was contained within an hour, he said.
PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting today morning to take stock of the steps being taken in response to the Vizag gas leak incident. He discussed at length the measures being taken for the safety of affected people as well as for securing the site affected by the disaster: MHA.
Vizag gas leak: Plant produced stuff used to make disposable plastic cutlery
LG Polymers India, the company behind the deadly styrene gas leak in Visakhapatnam that left at least nine dead and hundreds hospitalised, is a subsidiary of leading South Korean chemical firm LG Chem that had entered India in 1997 through the acquisition of a local company.
Andhra Pradesh police booked cases on LG Polymers management under various IPC sections
Statement from the Office of G.Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs, Govt. of India
The gas leak incident that took place at the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday has lead to death of 11 people and many people being admitted to hospital for further care. The Central Government has taken stock of the situation and in coordination with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh is monitoring the situation and extending all the assistance required by the State Government.
In this context , it is pertinent to mention that LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd has requested for airlifting of 500 kg of a chemical that is, 4-Teritiary Butylcatchol (PTBC) from Daman airport to Vishakapatnam which will be useful in avoiding any further unforeseen reaction due to the leakage of Styrene gas. On receipt of the request from LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd, the issue was taken up by the Union Minister of State for Home Sh.Kishan Reddy with Union Home Minister Shri. Amit Shah, who instantly has instructed the concerned authorities to facilitate the airlifting of the said chemical. It is learnt that the chemical has already been dispatched to Vizag along with movement of chemical handling experts from NDRF unit, Pune.
NDRF's specialised team to assess ground situation in Vizag
A five-member team of National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) specialising in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) disasters will soon assess the ground situation in Visakhapatnam following a gas leak in a chemical factory there and provide the required assistance to the Andhra Pradesh government in tackling it.
What is Styrene gas that killed 11 in Andhra Pradesh?
A major early morning chemical leak from a polymer plant near Vishakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving eleven people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems, as the Andhra Pradesh government ordered a probe into the issue.
Lockdown: Visakhapatnam gas leak affects movement of at least 9 Shramik Special trains
The gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday has affected the movement of trains from the Simhachalam North railway station, including at least nine Shramik Special Trains ferrying stranded migrant workers to their home states, the railways said.
Vizag gas leak: Cine personalities express shock, pray for speedy recovery of affected
Indian film personalities such as R Madhavan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, SS Rajamouli and others on Thursday expressed dismay after at least 11 people died and 1,000 others were exposed to the gas leak tragedy at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.
Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan express concern over Vizag gas leak tragedy
Expressing grief over the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh, which has claimed at least 10 lives and left many ill, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday prayed for the well-being of the people in the neighbouring state.
500 kg of Para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) chemical will be airlifted from Daman by Andhra Pradesh govt for neutralizing the gas leakage in Visakhapatnam plant: Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Vizag gas leak: Yediyurappa expresses grief, asks industries in Karnataka to take precautions
Citing the gas leak tragedy in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday asked managements of industries in the state restarting operations after COVID-19 lockdown to ensure all safety measures are in place.
NHRC issues notices to Centre, Andhra Pradesh govt over deaths due to gas leak in Visakhapatnam
The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government over deaths and suffering of people due to gas leakage from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam district, officials said.
AP CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy announces Rs one crore each as relief to kin of people killed in Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy; offers cash assistance to injured.
Gas leak at Vizag plant under control: LG Chem
The gas leak at the Visakhapatnam polymers plant that killed at least eight people is now under control, the units' South Korean parent firm LG Chem said on Thursday.LG Chem, which operates the plant, said it is cooperating with Indian authorities to help residents and employees.
Specialised CBRN teams from Pune to be flown to Vizag: NDMA Member.
Current vapours not at dangerous levels though smell is there, Vizag collector Vinay Chand said.
NHRC issues notice to Andhra Pradesh Government and Centre over deaths and sufferings to several people due to styrene gas leakage in Vizag District.
The Commission has observed that though prima-facie, as of now, there are no reports regarding human error or negligence but the fact that so far at least 8 innocent citizens have lost their lives and thousands have fallen sick, is indeed a serious issue of violation of human rights. Right to life of the victims has been grossly violated. At a time when the human lives across the country are at stake due to spread of Covid-19 virus and everyone is forced to stay indoors, the gruesome tragedy has come as a bolt from the blue for the people.
"The event occurred at 3:45 due to safety standards failure.Liquid styrene vaporised and Venkatapuram village worst affected, with styrene concentration high till 5:45 am,' saidVizag collector in review with CM Jaganmohan Reddy who isin Vizag.
Indian Navy has provided 5 more Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds sets to KGH. Technical Teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) are at KGH to assist in quick installation to provide Oxygen to large number of patients effected by gas leak from LG Polymers Visakhapatnam this morning. The Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold system was designed by NDV to enable one jumbo size Oxygen Bottle to supply Oxygen to six patients concurrently for COVID-19 Pandemic. 25 such sets were provided to District Administration for use in COVID Designated hospitals earlier.
Provided 5 more Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifolds sets to King George Hospital. Technical teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam are at KGH to assist in quick installation to provide Oxygen to a large number of patients this morning: Indian Navy.
Principal Secretary to PM Dr P K Mishra held a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, NDMA, NDRF, Director AIIMS, and medical experts on Vizag gas leak situation. Dr Mishra directed sending of a team of experts to Vizag and also measures for relief, rescue and short term as also long term medical impact.
TDP demands probe into Vizag gas leak incident, asks Centre to shut polymer unit
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded a probe into the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and asked the Centre to immediately shut down the chemical plant from where styrene vapour leaked.
An unfortunate event took place today at Vishakhapattanam. DG NDRF, Member NDMA and Director AIIMS will brief the media at 2.15 pm at NMC today 7 May 2020. The briefing will be webcast as per the present practice.
Vizag gas leak: Chilling scenes bring back memories of Bhopal gas tragedy
Unconscious children being carried by parents in their arms, people laying on roads, health workers scrambling to attend to those affected by the styrene vapour leak and residents fleeing were some of the scenes that played out near here on Thursday, bringing back grim memories of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.
Vizag gas leak: What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?
At least seven people have been killed and several hundred hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant, LG Polymers, located in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.The plant operated by LG Polymers is located in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The city and the surrounding area are home to around 50 lakh people.
The gas leak is an accident. They were strictly following all protocols. Investigation underway. Forensic teams are also being sent to the spot: Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang.
Rescuers evacuate people following a gas leak incident at an LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
Right now gas has been neutralised. One of the antidotes is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged. Aninvestigation will be carried out to see how this happened: Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang.
Affected people being taken to a hospital for treatment after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, Thursday, May 07, 2020. (PTI Photo)
'Company managing this has to be responsible for the gas leak' in Vizag'
Company managing this has to be responsible for the gas leak in Vizag. They'll have to come andexplain to us exactly what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. Accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh DGP Sawang has said that the gas itself is not poisonous. He further added that right now the focus is to contain any further leak, evacuation and providing relief to the common people.
After gas leakage was reported in the factory, the lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. Local admin was informed. Gas was neutralized to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas: Andhra Pradesh Minister MG Reddy.
A ray of hope
I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all: President Ram Nath Kovind
Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all: President Ram Nath Kovind.
Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leakin Vizag. My deepest condolences to families of deceased, I pray for the well being of all. I urge party workers to provide all possible relief in coordination with administration, following health protocols: BJP Chief JP Nadda.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu writes to centre, demands immediate shutdown of LG Polymers
Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over Andhra Pradesh gas leak incident
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.
In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 am.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leakage accident. He said it was an unfortunate incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished speed and early recover of those fell ill due to the gas leak.
GVMC Commissioner G Srijana said, "Primary report is that polyvinyl chloride gas (or maybe Styrene) {subject to correction} leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 am today. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues. Seven deaths so far have been officially reported. Further deaths if any will be declared as and when we receive information. GVMC is trying to subside the effect by blowing water through most blowers and public address systems have been pressed into service asking them to use masks (after wetting them in water)."
Chief Minitser Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit the spot in a while.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vizag andvisit the hospital where the affected are being treated.
The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help.
Five die, hundreds hospitalised after chemical gas leak at LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag
At least five people have been killed and several hundred hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant on the east coast of India, police said Thursday.
India witnessed in December 1984 one of the worst industrial disasters in history when gas leaked from a pesticide plant in the central city of Bhopal.
"We reached there immediately. One could feel the gas in the air and it was not possible for any of us to stay there for more than a few minutes. Prepared rescue workers started working from around 4.00 am."
The gas "was left there because of the lockdown. It led to a chemical reaction and heat was produced inside the tanks, and the gas leaked because of that," Rani, an assistant commissioner, told AFP. "We received an emergency call from the local villagers around 3.30 am in the morning today. They said there was some gas in the air," she said.
The plant operated by LG Polymers is located in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The city and the surrounding area are home to around 50 lakh people.
They said that the gas had leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to India's coronavirus lockdown in place since late March. "We can confirm at least five deaths right now. More will be confirmed later. At least 70 people in the nearby hospitals are in an unconscious state and overall 200 to 500 locals are still getting treatment (at the hospitals)," said police official Swaroop Rani in Visakhapatnam.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage ofchemical gas leak at LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, where five people have died so far and hundreds have been hospitalised. Stay tuned for live updates.