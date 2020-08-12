Vodafone India Foundation launches portal on digital literacy Digisakshar

Vodafone India Foundation flags digital literacy portal

Vodafone India Foundation, the CSR arm of mobile service provider Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday launched a portal to help marginalised communities become digitally literate and self-reliant.

The portal, Digisakshar.org, which has been developed in partnership with IT and business consulting services firm CGI and NASSCOM Foundation, was launched at a virtual event.

In addition to offering digital literacy to communities, Vodafone India Foundation said that the self-learning portal also drives them towards better job and entrepreneurship opportunities helping them become self-reliant.

The free to use portal provides over 40 courses in both Hindi and English, designed for all age groups and curated to cover basic, intermediate and advanced knowledge on digital skills, it said in a statement.

The courses range from basics of computer operations, handling mobile phones, using the internet securely, digital payments, finding jobs and livelihood opportunities, accessing common and government websites and many more.

The CGI will be developing self-learning content in multiple languages to augment the digital skills curriculum, it said.

NASSCOM Foundation CEO Ashok Pamidi said, "With digital literacy through physical centres taking a huge hit due to the current crisis, Digisakshar hopes to provide a safe online learning environment for Digital Novices to learn new skills."

