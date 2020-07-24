Want to volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials? Here's what you need to know

The phase-I human clinical trial of India's first indigenously-developed coronavirus vaccine, COVAXIN by Telangana-based Bharat Biotech began at the AIIMS in Delhi on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man, who is in his 30s.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

As various pharmaceutical companies and governments begin testing Covid-19 vaccines across countries, one may wonder, who gets to be part of these trials how to volunteer to be part of them.

Here's all you need to know about these trials and how you can be a subject:



What is the vaccine being tested, what stage of development/trials is it at right now?

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, COVAXIN is being put through a randomised, double-blind, parallel group, control trial. The BBV152 vaccine from the Hyderabad-based company is being tested at multiple centres for it’s safety, reactogenicity, tolerability and immunogenicity of an inactivated strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in healthy volunteers. In other words, the vaccine is being tested for any adverse reactions on volunteers and to whether it is effective in producing an immune response to the novel coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

How does one human clinical trial phase differ from the next?

According to a vaccine registration document, the estimated duration of the trial is expected to be one year and 3 months with a sample size of 1125 trial subjects. In phase 1 of human trials, the vaccine will be tested on 375 people to see if it evokes any adverse reactions within specific time periods in volunteers. In phase 2, the vaccine will be tested on 750 volunteers to see if it can produce antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 and the efficacy of the vaccine. Phase 1 can last anywhere between a week and 3 weeks. But Phase 2 takes about 194 days. Phase 3 of the trial depends on the results from the second phase.

Can people volunteer to be a trial subject for the Covid-19 vaccine? If so, how do they do that?

Most testing sites allow for potential trial subjects to volunteer to test Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN. If you are interested in participating in Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN trials, you can contact the testing sites by phone or email.

Where is COVAXIN being tested?

ICMR has allowed COVAXIN to be trialled at 12 centres across India. These centres are:

1. AIIMS, Patna

2. AIIMS, New Delhi

3. Gillurkar Multispeciality Hospital, Nagpur

4. Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar

5. Jeevan Rekha Hospital, Belagavi

6. King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam

7. Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

8. PGIMS, Rohtak

9. Prakhar Hospital, Kanpur

10. Rana Hospital and Trauma Centre, Gorakhpur

11. Redkar Hospital and Research Centre, Goa

12. SRM Hospital and Research Centre, Chennai

If you want to participate in the trial at AIIMS New Delhi, you can send an email to Ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com or an SMS to or call on 7428847499.

What is the eligibility criteria to be a trial subject?

A test subject needs to be between the ages of 12 and 65, with good general health, no history of Covid-19 and normal vital signs which would be determined by investigators at various test sites. If you are female with child-bearing potential, then the willingness to use effective contraception or abstinence in order to avoid pregnancy during the study period is a must from the time of enrolling in the study till four weeks after the last vaccine dose. You would also have to agree to remain in the study area, provide informed consent, allow storage of future use of biological samples for research, and not participate in any other clinical trial during the study period.

If you are unsure of your eligibility for the vaccine trials, please contact the trial investigators at your preferred test site.