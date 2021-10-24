War of words between Congress, BJP over farmers' welfare ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh sparred on Saturday ahead of the next week's byelections as the state government announced that it has transferred Rs 1,540 crore to farmers' accounts.

“In the past, recovery notices were served to lakhs of farmers declaring them ineligible under the scheme. Officials are threatening such farmers daily for recovery, poor farmers are returning the amount by taking loans, pledging jewelry,” state Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed during his rallies. The government was transferring the money only because of the by-elections, he alleged.

“As soon as the elections are over, the farmers will be sent recovery notices to recovery the money... this Kisan Samman Nidhi has become Kisan Apman (insult) Nidhi," he said. The BJP government had admitted that crop loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived during his 15-month tenure as CM, Nath claimed.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced at public meetings in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency that he had transferred Rs 1,540 crore to the accounts of 77 lakh farmer families.

“Congress feels pain as we have transferred money in the accounts of farmers,” he said, accusing the opposition party of betraying cultivators over the promise of farm loan waiver in the past.

"While the Centre provides Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments to farmers, the state also provides them Rs 4,000 in two instalments," the chief minister said. Campaign for bypolls picked up on Saturday as Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar and former Union minister Uma Bharti in addition to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed public meetings.

The polling for by-elections for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and Raigaon, Jobat and Prithvipur Assembly seats will be held on October 30.

