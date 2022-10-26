Shekhar Kapur shares harrowing past experiences in UK

'Was beaten up for going out with white girl': Shekhar Kapur on Sunak becoming UK PM

Kapur said Sunak's elevation was a pivotal part of a global shift

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 26 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 21:54 ist
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Credit: PTI Photo

After Rishi Sunak assumed charge as Britain's 57th Prime Minister, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for works such as Mr. India, Masoom, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth, used the opportunity to recollect the harrowing experiences of the Indian community when he first went to the UK.

Congratulating the new prime minister, Kapoor took to his Twitter and shared a note saying: "When I first went to the UK as a student, Indians were most likely seen sweeping the floors at Heathrow. Or ran corner shops."

He recalled how he was subjected to racial discrimination by his own friends and was beaten up just because he went out with a white woman.

"My friends randomly called me Abdul and I was beaten up because I dared to go out with a white girl," Kapur wrote. He studied chartered accountancy in the UK, where he worked for several years in the 1970s as a chartered accountant and management consultant.

Expressing his gratitude to Sunak, Kapur said his elevation was a pivotal part of a global shift. "Thank you #RishiSunak, you are part of a huge global shift," Kapur wrote.

Shekhar Kapur
Rishi Sunak
Racism
United Kingdom
UK
India News

