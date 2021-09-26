We are stronger and better when we are together, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the shared experience of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic has taught the people that they are "stronger and better" when they are together.

Addressing ‘Global Citizen Live’, Modi said that generations will remember the manner in which human resilience prevailed over everything else during the pandemic.

"For almost two years now, humanity is battling a once in a lifetime global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us - we are stronger and better when we are together," he said in a video message.

He said the world saw glimpses of this collective spirit when the Covid-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff gave their best to defeat the pandemic.

"We saw this spirit in our scientists and innovators who created new vaccines in record time,” he said, adding that generations will remember the manner in which human resilience prevailed over everything else.

Modi also said that poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on governments.

"Poverty can be fought when the poor start seeing governments as trusted partners. Trusted partners who will give them the enabling infrastructure to forever break the vicious circle of poverty,” he added.

