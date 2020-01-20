We don’t have persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, whole country is persecuted, says Former President Hamid Karzai: Report

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai slammed the Indian government over the Citizenship Act on Monday saying that India must treat all Afghans equally.

“We don’t have persecuted minorities in Afghanistan…the whole country is persecuted. We have been in war and conflict for a long time. All religions in Afghanistan – Muslims and Hindus and Sikhs – which are our three main religions, have suffered,” Karzai told The Hindu.

"These (Iran and Pakistan) are our two most significant neighbours. Both have together welcomed millions of Afghan refugees, about two to three million each. The peace process (with the Taliban) that has started, is definitely linked to their assistance and goodwill towards us, and vice-versa. So Pakistan has a lot of impact on us," he told the daily.

Karzai was on a visit to Delhi to address the inaugural session of the government’s Raisina Dialogue.