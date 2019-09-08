We know how to take challenges head-on: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday touched upon several decisive decisions taken by his government, including those on national security and economy, saying, "we know how to take challenges head-on".

Addressing a well-attended rally in Haryana ahead of Assembly elections that are likely next month, Modi said that his government's first 100-days in power were of change, development and decisiveness.

Reiterating his government's resolve to uplift the farm sector, Modi said that by the year 2022, the target to double farmers' income will be achieved.

By 2024, water will be provided in every household under the ‘Jal Jeevan mission’. He asked citizens to contribute in any manner to save and conserve water.

"Some people are so rattled by their loss in the elections that they are in a studded silence’, he said, adding that his government has initiated several measures to strengthen the economy by unfolding a roadmap.

Historical decisions have been made in the banking sector, he added. The prime minister touched upon decisions taken to fight terrorism, for the rights of Muslim women saying, "it was just the beginning".

In poll-bound Haryana, Modi said nepotism and corruption have been hit hard during the BJP rule in Haryana under Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister.

“The game of corruption for farmers land in Haryana has ended”, he said.

On India’s Moon mission, Modi said that those 100 seconds woke up and connected the nation.

“Like sportsman spirit, it's now Isro spirit,” Modi said underlining the spirit of Indian scientists.