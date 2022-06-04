We're seeing history from India's perspective: Bhagwat

We're now looking at history from India's perspective: RSS chief on Samrat Prithviraj

He also described the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, as 'world class'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2022, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 00:44 ist
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday watched Bollywood movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' and said, "We are now looking at history from India's perspective".

He also described the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, as "world class".

"It is a fact-based movie and rightly sends out the message the country needs today. We used to read our history written by others. Now, we are looking at history from India's perspective," Bhagwat, who watched the movie along with other top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, said.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie's director, works closely with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already made the movie tax-free. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RSS
Mohan Bhagwat
India News
Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
Akshay Kumar

What's Brewing

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids

Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids

'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation

'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

 