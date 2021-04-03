West Bengal Election Highlights: Mamata calling BJP leaders outsiders insult to Netaji, says Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressed BJP rallies across West Bengal attacking Mamata Banerjee and TMC for blocking Centre's schemes. UP CM Adityanath, meanwhile, said in Bengal that the saffron party will ensure safety of the women in the state. In veiled dig at AIMIM, Mamata urged people of Muslim community not to be lured by 'BJP aided party from Hyderabad.'
Election Commission transfers three West Bengal police officers
The Election Commission Saturday ordered the transfer of three West Bengal police officers.
In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP (Alipurduar) Amitabha Maiti, DCP (Chandannagar, Hooghly) Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP (Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district) Mithun De be transferred and a report sent to it by 10 am Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a supporter during an election rally in support of BJP candidates for the Assembly polls, in Hooghly district.
Credit: PTI Photo
In veiled dig at AIMIM, Mamata urges Muslims not to be lured by 'BJP aided party from Hyderabad'
Alleging that the BJP was trying to fan communal tensions in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Bbanerjee on Saturday said that Muslims should not get lured by Hyderabad based party and its ally in the state which aided by the saffron party.
Over 10 election officials including observers replaced after testing positive for Covid-19
Over 10 election officials, including a few observers and one returning officer have been replaced in West Bengal after they tested positive for Covid- 19, a senior official said.
"Yes, several officials have been replaced after they tested positive for Covid-19. We have replaced some observers who had tested positive for the disease before coming to West Bengal and also those who were diagnosed with the contagion after coming here. Naturally, they were replaced," the official said.
Adityanath calls for Mamata's ouster, says BJP to ensure women's safety in Bengal
Calling upon people to oust the Mamata Banerjee government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, will ensure security for all women and create job opportunities for the youth.
Adityanath, who addressed two rallies during the day, also said that those who had tried to stop Durga puja and Saraswati puja will be put behind bars, if the saffron party forms government in Bengal.
22 pc candidates contesting in phase 4 West Bengal polls declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR
Twenty-two per cent of the 372 candidates in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
The West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 372 out of 373 candidates who are contesting in the polls to be held on April 10.
Mamata calling BJP leaders outsiders insult to Netaji: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for branding BJP leaders as "outsiders" (Bohirgato) and said it is an insult to the inclusive ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and principles of Indian Constitution.
Asserting that Bengal's "Bhumiputra" (son of the soil) will take over as the chief Minister after the BJP is voted to power on May 2, Modi said no Indian is an "outsider" in the state.
UP CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign in support of the party candidate Umesh Rai in Howrah district.
Credit: PTI Photo
Mamata's 'obstructionist mindset' deprived Bengal of jobs, industries: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday alleged the "obstructionist mindset" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC deprived West Bengal of industries and jobs.
The blocked mentality of Didi and her party has affected connectivity in the region as well. TMC leaders are forming several blockades for railway lines in the region, says PM Modi.
Mamata Banerjee has become a wall and prevented the Centre's schemes from reaching Bengal, PM Modi alleges.
For development, for the upgradation of any sector, as much as vision is necessary, so is political will. In the last 10 years, West Bengal has seen a huge shortage of it, claims PM Modi.
Frequent cyclones disturb West Bengal, wreak havoc all around. The poor are affected the most. But the size of the Trinamool 'tolabaaz' and their car increases, says PM Modi.
The TMC govt has proved to be a disaster for West Bengal. Humanity says that whenever there is trouble on someone, the hand of help should be extended. But the TMC made trouble a source of income, alleges PM.
There is a special sweetness in Bengal. There is sweetness in the language here. There is sweetness in the spirit of the brothers and sisters here, sweetness in practice. The 'mishti doi' is different. Then where does Didi bring so much bitterness?, PM Modi says
Defeat is right in front of you, just accept it, says PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee. Without referring to TMC, Modi said 'some' keep questioning the Election Commission. He likened it to a player questioning the umpire repeatedly in cricket terms.
"If a player raises a question on the umpire time and again, we know there's some problem in his/her game. In politics, if someone questions the EVM or the EC time and again, we must understand the game's over," he said.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the BJP rally in Tarakeshwar, West Bengal.
WB polls: EC and Central Forces couldn't control violence, alleges TMC
BJP engineering communal strife in Bengal to win polls, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of engineering communal strife in the state to win the assembly elections. The TMC chief, while addressing an election rally in Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district, also called upon Muslims not to "fall in the trap of a BJP-aided party from Hyderabad and its Bengal ally that are out to polarise votes."
West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2016
WB polls: We’re forming govt but results will be astounding, says JP Nadda
West Bengal is holding elections in 8 phases, so far voting for two phases have been conducted. BJP chief JP Nadda told ANI that he is confident about BJP forming government in West Bengal and “results will be astounding.”
"The people of West Bengal have seen and suffered the 'syndicate, extortion, cut money, political violence' of TMC for last 10 years. Now the public wants corruption free WB and need 'Asol Poriborton' by supporting BJP," tweets BJP leader Arjun Singh
We have won Nandigram. There is no other constituency, it's all BJP's mind games, says TMC leader Derek O'Brien.
Last night, Modi-Shah, had a review meeting over Bengal. They know that we're ahead of them. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we were 3% ahead of BJP & this time it's increased to 6%. 'Tourist Gang', despite big talks, are behind, that's why the mind games, says TMC leader Derek O'Brien.
Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in West Bengal's Uluberia Purba.
BJP supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's a public meeting in Kalchini. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP, TMC on 'joint mission' to ruin Bengal: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill
Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are on a "joint mission to ruin" West Bengal, senior Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday accused the two parties of using religion and indulging in violence to win the state elections and divert people's attention from the real issues that are impacting their daily lives.
The political battle between the state's ruling party and the saffron outfit has derailed the development of 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal), he said.
"Both the BJP and the TMC are on a joint mission to ruin West Bengal. The tug of war between the two parties has damaged and derailed the development of 'sonar Bangla'.
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty during an election campaign in support of party candidate from Central Howrah constituency Sanjay Sing, in Howrah. Credit: PTI Photo
TMC complains of 'partisan behaviour' by central forces, BJP counters Mamata violated model code of conduct
The Trinamool Congress on Friday complained to the Election Commission of partisan behaviour by central police forces in favour of its rival BJP, while the saffron party made a counter-complaint that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had violated the model code of conduct by being inside a polling booth in Nandigram for two hours on polling day.
Amit Shah claims Mamata Banerjee has clearly lost the poll battle in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly lost the poll battle in West Bengal and said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be taken up in the first meeting of the new BJP government which will come to power in the state. Shah held two roadshows in the state during the day one at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas and another at Arambagh in Hoogly district.
Didi runs govt on 3T model of ‘tolabaji’, ‘tanasahi’, ‘tushtikaran’: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accusing her of running state government on the “3T model” of ‘tolabaji’ (extortion), ‘tanasahi’ (dictatorship) and ‘tushtikaran’ (appeasement).
Bengal polls: Over 86% polling registered in phase 2
West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 86.11 per cent in the second phase of polling held in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts, Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said on Friday.
Stray clashes in West Bengal's Nandigram a day after polling
A day after the polling, stray clashes took place between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Friday in some parts of the Nandigram seat, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been locked in a fight with protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the saffron party, police said.
