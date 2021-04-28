West Bengal Elections Live: Parties welcome EC's ban on victory processions after poll results

Cutting across differences, political parties in West Bengal Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to ban all victory processions after the declaration of results of the assembly polls in four states and a union territory in order to check the surge in coronavirus. The EC on Tuesday decided to make more stringent the provisions to be followed during the process of counting. The eighth and final phase of the election will be held in West Bengal on April 29. Follo DH for the latest updates...
Cutting across differences, political parties in West Bengal Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to ban all victory processions after the declaration of results of the assembly polls in four states and a union territory in order to check the surge in coronavirus.
(PTI)
EC issues notice to WB minister Firhad Hakim for his speech allegedly inciting violence
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim for his speech allegedly inciting violence. He has been given 24 hours to explain his remarks.
(PTI)
India sinks deeper into Covid mire but battle for Bengal goes on
As the country sank deeper into its worst humanitarian crisis triggered by the Covid-19 carnage, West Bengal Monday celebrated the 'festival of democracy' amid cacophonous cries for more votes for a poll three days away.
TMC Birbhum president to be placed under strict surveillance till Friday 7 am: Official
The Election Commission has placed Trinamool Congress Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am, an official said on Tuesday.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.