West Bengal Elections Live: Violence in Cooch Behar mars phase 4 of voting

An estimated 77.25 per cent of 1.15 crore voters exercised their franchise in the state. Meanwhile, four persons were killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday, police said. Earlier in the morning, a first-time voter was shot dead by unidentified persons outside a polling booth in the same Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area. Amid reports of violence, EC has ordered adjournment of polls at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal. Stay tuned for more updates.
Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station after Election Commission ordered of stopping the voting exercise at polling station number 126 in Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces, at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district. Credit: PTI Photo
Cooch Behar killings: Mamata questions self-defence version of central forces, orders CID probe
Questioning the central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar that killed four people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government will initiate a CID probe into the incident.
The violent incident sparked a war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While Modi accused the Chief Minister of instigating the people against the Central forces, Mamata accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the incident and demanded his resignation. She also accused the Prime Minister of spreading lies against her.
West Bengal Polls: 4 persons in Cooch Behar shot dead by CRPF after scuffle with locals
Bloodshed and violence marred the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday as five persons including four shot dead by the CISF in “self-defense” died in the Cooch Behar district. The polls were held in 44 Assembly constituencies in five districts and 76.16 per centvotes were polled in till 5 pm.
