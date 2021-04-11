West Bengal Elections Live: Violence in Cooch Behar mars phase 4 of voting

An estimated 77.25 per cent of 1.15 crore voters exercised their franchise in the state. Meanwhile, four persons were killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday, police said. Earlier in the morning, a first-time voter was shot dead by unidentified persons outside a polling booth in the same Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area. Amid reports of violence, EC has ordered adjournment of polls at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal. Stay tuned for more updates.